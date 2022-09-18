The New England Patriots got off the mark on Sunday after logging their first win of the season. Mac Jones and Co. emerged with a hard-fought 17-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, with the Patriots now in possession of a 1-1 record entering Week 3.

For his part, Jones didn’t exactly have the most outstanding performance in the win. He did have his moments, but his inconsistency was still an issue for the Patriots.

Four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick has some advice for the young New England QB. According to Vick, for Jones to be able to take it to the next level this season, the 24-year-old will need to get over a major hurdle (via Dakota Randall of NESN):

“He’s gonna have to overcome coaching,” the former NFL quarterback said. “I think it’s going to be difficult for him going down the stretch. The thing is, (the Patriots) took two steps forward last week and then 10 steps back. They made plays, they just didn’t finish drives.”

On Sunday, Jones, who battled through an illness to be able to suit up, went 21-of-35 on his passes for 252 yards. He had one touchdown, but he also threw one interception in the win.

As for Vick, he believes Jones has it in him to step into the shoes of one of the great young quarterbacks in the game today:

“And when I mean ‘overcome coaching,’ it means he’s gonna have to be special,” Vick continued. “He’s gonna have to be Patrick Mahomes or Justin Herbert in Year 2 — if that even makes sense. But he has to just be different and has to show that he can play this position at a high level.”

Mac Jones will have an opportunity to build on his success from Week 2 when the Patriots take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. He should see an uptick in his passing volume against Baltimore’s defense, and we should see if he’s able to take the next step in terms of Michael Vick’s imposing challenge.