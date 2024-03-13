The New England Patriots have re-signed numerous players who were poised to leave in free agency. That strategy hasn't changed for the Patriots, as New England has now brought back another one of their own.
The Pats have signed linebacker Anfernee Jennings to a three-year, $12 million contract, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Jennings' contract has a max value of $24 million.
New England selected Jennings in the third-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in 14 games as a rookie, starting four. However, his career was put on hold in 2021, as he missed the entire season due to an undisclosed injury.
He made his return in 2022, serving as a backup for the majority of the campaign. But come 2023, Jennings became a major difference maker in New England's offense, starting 14 games. He set new career-highs with 66 tackles – 14 of them coming for a loss – with 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and four quarterback hits.
The Patriots are entering a new era of their franchise with Bill Belichick no longer in the organization. Jerod Mayo and company are now looking to build out New England's new-look roster to help get back into contention.
But even with so much change going on, New England didn't want to lose too much of their foundation. Re-signing Anfernee Jennings ensures the Patriots are retaining another player from the 2023 roster.
Clearly Mayo liked what he saw from the linebacker. Now locked in with the Pats, Jennings will get to work proving he deserves to remain a starter and that he can help jumpstart New England's defense.