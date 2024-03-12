The New England Patriots and wide receiver Jalen Reagor are reportedly in agreement on a one-year, $1.3 million contract, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. $442,500 of the contract is guaranteed, according to Pelissero.
Reagor, 25, was a first-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles and made his NFL debut in 2020. He spent two seasons in Philadelphia before joining the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. Reagor ended up in New England in 2023 after getting cut by Minnesota.
He appeared in 11 total games with the Patriots, and started one contest. Reagor recorded just seven total receptions. However, he has potential and could play a more impactful role moving forward.
Patriots interested in wide receiver help
Re-signing Reagor could pay dividends down the road. Still, New England is searching for wide receiver help.
New England was reportedly interested in former Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots have also been linked to Calvin Ridley.
The Patriots' offense struggled throughout the 2023 campaign. New England is hoping to add a reliable quarterback who can turn the offense around. The team understands that adding receiving help is of the utmost importance as well.
The Patriots were a consistent contender during the Tom Brady-era, but they have dealt with inconsistency since his departure. New England is doing everything they can to return to their winning ways. It will be interesting to see if the Patriots can compete during the 2024 season. A strong offseason would go a long way toward a rebound during the '24 campaign.