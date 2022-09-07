Patriots, fantasy football players will love latest Rhamondre Stevenson update

The New England Patriots have some question marks on offense. Mac Jones is an intriguing piece at the quarterback position. However, fantasy football expert Matthew Berry is excited about running back Rhamondre Stevenson, per Yahoo Sports.

“I think Stevenson has a real shot to be something special this year,” Berry said. “Again, under 150 touches for Stevenson last year in a productive rookie year. I think there’s a chance he doubles that number this year. I’m all in on team Rhamondre. I had a source tell me that they think they’re gonna use him like Kamara. I was just like ‘Oh!.’ We’ll see, like who knows. But I thought that was really, really interesting.”

Rhamondre Stevenson could be in store for a huge 2022 campaign if the Patriots utilize him in a manner similar to Alvin Kamara. This stands out from a fantasy football perspective and should also excite Patriots fans.

Kamara is a quality receiving back in addition to being an outstanding runner. His dual-threat ability makes him a force in the New Orleans Saints backfield. Rhamondre Stevenson’s value in PPR leagues would skyrocket if he his used in the Patriots passing game.

Meanwhile, his presence in the passing attack would help quarterback Mac Jones. Jones is trying to breakout this season but the Patriots have uncertainty within their offense. Jones could end up relying on Rhamondre Stevenson as a reliable backup receiving option.

This is an exciting report that automatically makes Stevenson both a Patriots X-Factor and a 2022 fantasy football sleeper.