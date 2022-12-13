By Conor Roche · 2 min read

There were many injuries in the New England Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Luckily for the Patriots, none of the injuries their players suffered appeared to be as serious as the one the Cardinals sustained from their most important player.

Rookie cornerback Jack Jones suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of the game and didn’t return despite receiving constant treatment on the sideline and working on the stationary bike. However, Jones told reporters after the game that he’ll “be alright.” The youngster recorded a pass break-up on the first drive of the game when Colt McCoy targeted DeAndre Hopkins on an out route.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty received good news, too. It looked like he was removed from the game from the NFL’s concussion spotter after he took a hit from teammate Deatrich Wise Jr. when trying to make a tackle on McCoy in the fourth quarter. McCourty went under the blue tent and didn’t return, but he told the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, “Yeah, I’m straight. Just old.”

Two of the players that were hurt didn’t have updates to share though after the game. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, didn’t speak to reporters but was reportedly seen walking in street clothes in the locker room and didn’t appear to need any extra assistance. Stevenson actually came back in the game two drives after suffering the initial injury, though he was ruled out for the remainder of the contest following halftime.

Rhamondre Stevenson — Mechanism fits a Left high ankle sprain. He jogged off under his own power, but doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods.

Might try to tape it/play through it, barring pain.

(Insert bloodbath gif)

pic.twitter.com/CvPXSyZvrw — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 13, 2022

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker reportedly wasn’t seen in the locker room after the game. He looked woozy after making a reception on the first play of the Patriots’ second drive, which is likely a sign he’s in concussion protocol.

Shoutout to Nelson Agholor. It looked like he noticed DeVante Parker was concussed and tried to get the play stopped. Great teammate. pic.twitter.com/uKuCFX7ktn — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 13, 2022

Eight players were injured at some point in Monday’s game, but none were bigger than the injury Kyler Murray suffered. After a short scramble on the third play of the game, Murray went down and had to be carted off as he reportedly suffered a torn ACL.