Following the New York Knicks’ decision to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday, former NBA champion Metta Sandiford-Artest — formerly known as Metta World Peace — publicly expressed interest in taking over the position.

Sandiford-Artest made his pitch via X, formerly known as Twitter, where he advocated for himself as the ideal candidate to lead the Knicks.

“Metta is the perfect choice for head coach of the @nyknicks. Since 1999 this was suppose to happen. I’ve never ran from the city,” he wrote. “When all the top players left NYC because it was hard , I went to @StJohnsBBall. I wanted to be drafted by the Knicks, I seemed to be the only one un-afraid of the city. I’m built to challenge the city. I’m the number one guy for the job.

And I have 360degree experience.”

Metta Sandiford-Artest makes case to replace Tom Thibodeau as Knicks' coaching search begins

Sandiford-Artest, 45, was selected No. 16 overall in the 1999 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls. A Queens native, he spent 19 seasons in the NBA with the Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks. He earned All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2004 and played a key role in the Lakers' 2010 NBA championship run. He retired from professional basketball in 2017.

His brief stint with the Knicks came during the 2013–14 season, where he appeared in 29 games before being waived.

Thibodeau, who was hired by the Knicks ahead of the 2020–21 season, was dismissed after leading the team to a 226–174 regular-season record and a 24–23 postseason mark. His tenure included four playoff appearances in five years and the franchise’s first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000.

The Knicks have not named an interim or permanent replacement for Thibodeau. As the organization begins its search, Sandiford-Artest becomes the latest high-profile figure to express interest in the vacancy.