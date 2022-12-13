By Conor Roche · 2 min read

The New England Patriots’ offense was dealt with a couple of blows in the second drive of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

First, wide receiver DeVante Parker appeared wobbly after making a 10-yard reception that got the Patriots a first down. Three plays later, running back Rhamondre Stevenson appeared to suffer a left ankle injury on a four-yard run. Parker was ruled out due to a head injury, while Stevenson initially returned at the beginning of the Patriots’ fourth drive but was eventually ruled out.

Stevenson’s ankle looked like it was rolled up with a Cardinals player as he was getting tackled. After staying on the ground for a few moments, Stevenson was able to get off the field and onto the sideline under his own power.

Rhamondre Stevenson — Mechanism fits a Left high ankle sprain. He jogged off under his own power, but doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods.

Might try to tape it/play through it, barring pain.

(Insert bloodbath gif)

pic.twitter.com/CvPXSyZvrw — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 13, 2022

Any injury to Rhamondre Stevenson would be a significant blow to the Patriots’ offense. He’s been a workhorse for them all season long, posting 734 rushing yards and recording 383 receiving yards with five total touchdowns in 12 games this season. He’s also been a dependable blocker out of the backfield for New England, too. He’s constantly graded out as one of the Patriots’ better pass-blockers on a week-to-week basis.

Not only would losing a player as talented as Stevenson be a blow for the Patriots, but they’re also thin at running back. Damien Harris missed his second straight game on Monday and is reportedly week-to-week due to a thigh injury. That would leave rookies Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. as the only healthy running backs on the Patriots’ active roster.

A failure by the concussion spotter. DeVante Parker could not stand up straight after hitting the ground. Nelson Agholor took a knee and was flailing desperately to try to get the play stopped for Parker. pic.twitter.com/TtjfOqyEbH — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 13, 2022

DeVante Parker will likely have to pass concussion protocol in order to return. He’s not the Patriots’ only receiver dealing with a concussion-like issue. Leading receiver Jakobi Meyers suffered a concussion in the Patriots’ Week 13 loss to the Bills and is out for Monday’s game.

Outside of Meyers and Parker, the Patriots are pretty slim at receiver, too. They’ve got Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, and Tyquan Thornton, who’ve all struggled to make much of a consistent impact this season.

Rookie cornerback Jack Jones suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of Monday’s game as well and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.