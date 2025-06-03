The Golden State Warriors used a second-half surge to find their way into the postseason. After a grueling seven-game series against the Houston Rockets, Stephen Curry's hamstring injury gave Draymond Green and Co. no chance against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, Golden State walks away from the playoffs with a silver lining; Brandin Podziemski. The 22-year-old has already earned the ultimate trust from head coach Steve Kerr, receiving the ultimate green light.

When Kerr took the Warriors' job in 2014, he faced a big challenge. Golden State was stuck, exiting the playoffs earlier than expected in in two consecutive seasons. However, he and Stephen Curry built special chemistry and built a dynasty together. Now that Curry, Green, and Kerr are on the back end of their careers, Podziemski has stepped up to take their place.

He and Kerr have a similar relationship as the coach has with Curry. The Warriors coached confirmed as much when he gave Podziemski the “Stephen Curry Green Light”, according to FanDuel TV's Kay Adams. Adams spoke with the rising star on Tuesday's episode of Up and Adams, and he was grateful to have so much trust from Kerr.

“It’s definitely a blessing.” Brandin Podziemski just got the ‘Steph Curry Green Light’ from Coach Kerr 🏀 🔥

@heykayadams | @brandinpodziem2 pic.twitter.com/37BKuh6uFu — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

“It's definitely a blessing for sure, (I) don't take it for granted,” Podziemski said about Kerr's faith in him. “Not a lot of young players in the Golden State Warriors system get freedom like I've gotten. I don't take it for granted, but I also know what I put into the game, how much time I spend on it. I think it's an even balance, a two-way street.”

As the Warriors enter the 2025 offseason, Podziemski is arguably their biggest future piece. Golden State is reportedly pursuing a wing or a center to pair alongside Curry. That player's fit with Kerr's young point guard could play a big role in the final decision.

Regardless of who the Warriors bring in, Podziemski is at the center of their future plans. Kerr's confidence in him is a great sign and it could grow as the young guard continues to develop.