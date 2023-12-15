Cap concerns might be the least of New England's problems — but wait until you see what they owe two struggling wideouts.

The New England Patriots 2023 season has been one to forget. The team was eliminated from playoff contention last week, meaning it's time for fans and media to begin pulling apart the wreck and determine where the team stands for 2024. In terms of wide receivers, the outlook is bleak. NFL cap-ologists and pro sports salary experts Sportrac posted on social media Friday morning that the team will owe $10.2 million to wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker in 2024.

That's a considerable amount of fully guaranteed money for two players who have struggled tremendously during their time with the Patriots.

Smith-Schuster signed a three-year, $33 million deal in March. His signing was intended to replace the 2022 production of wideout Jakobi Meyers, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason.

In 11 games this year, Smith-Schuster has just 29 receptions for 260 yards and one touchdown.

Parker signed a two-year, $10.8 million contract extension with the Patriots in June and has been equally quiet.

In nine games, he has just 22 catches for 265 yards and has been held scoreless.

Constant fluctuations at the quarterback position between Mac Jones and backup Bailey Zappe and an underwhelming, antiquated offensive scheme have mired the Patriots in one of the worst offensive seasons in league history.

The team ranks 28th among the NFL's 32 teams, averaging 291.4 yards per game. Only the New York Jets (16) have fewer touchdowns than the Patriots' 19.

True to form, beleaguered head coach Bill Belichick has refused to comment on the team's offensive struggles.

“This isn't a season review,” Belichick said last week when asked about the team's inability to score. “I'm not getting into a full season review, no.”