Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are not off to a great start to the 2023 season. The Patriots lost in a narrow result to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 at home, and now, Belichick's team finds itself trailing the Miami Dolphins 17-3 at halftime in Week 2, once again in Foxborough.

As a result of this latest disappointment, the 2023 Patriots have made a bit of unenviable history. This is the first time that a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team has been down by ten or more points in consecutive games to open up the season, per ESPN Stats & Info. The last time a Belichick team had that distinction was in 1992, when he coached the Cleveland Browns.

The Patriots got off to a horrendous start in their first game against the Eagles, finding themselves trailing 16-0 in the first quarter. New England would ultimately rally to make the game interesting down the stretch but were unable to overcome the reigning NFC Champions.

In the first half against Miami, the injured Patriots' defense struggled to contain the Dolphins' aerial assault. Meanwhile, Mac Jones and the offense were only able to muster three points, consistently finding themselves unable to move the ball very far down the Gilette Stadium gridiron.

It's been a tough go for Belichick and his team since the departure of Tom Brady a few years ago. Although New England has returned to the playoffs since Brady's exit, the team hasn't come close to reaching the lofty championship heights it attained throughout the 2000s and 2010s.

The Patriots will hope to mount a comeback against the Dolphins in the second half.