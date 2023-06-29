The New England Patriots are getting down to business on contract extensions.

Ja’Whaun Bentley is the latest player to get signed to a deal that will keep him in New England for the foreseeable future. The linebacker and the team have agreed to a two-year, $18.75 million extension with $9 million guaranteed, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Bentley was entering the final season of a two-year deal he signed ahead of the 2022 season. The fifth-year pro has emerged as one of the leaders of not just the Patriots’ defense, but also in the whole locker room as Bill Belichick has consistently praised him in that area.

As Bentley’s leadership role has grown, his production on the field has increased with it. He recorded a career-high 125 combined tackles last season, to go along with three sacks, five tackles for loss, and an interception.

This marks the second straight day that the Patriots have reportedly come to terms on an extension with a player entering the final season of their deal. New England agreed to terms on a three-year, $33 million extension with DeVante Parker that has up to $14 million guaranteed, Rapoport also reported on Wednesday.

Both contract extensions also occur as the team has been pursuing DeAndre Hopkins. New England’s decision to extend Parker isn’t expected to effect its pursuit of Hopkins.

Prior to both extensions, the Patriots sat in a good spot cap-wise. They roughly had $14 million in cap space prior to Parker’s extension. It’s unknown how those deals will affect the Patriots’ cap, but they’re reportedly expected to clear up some space.