It looks like the New England Patriots are willing to give Malik Cunningham a chance .. and not just a simple one shot.

Amid their struggles on the offense, the Patriots have decided to promote the 25-year-old QB-WR from the practice squad to the active roster, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Instead of a simple gameday roster elevation, though, New England is signing Cunningham to a three-year deal.

It's certainly an interesting move for the Patriots, especially since Mac Jones is struggling and has been benched in favor of Bailey Zappe in their previous two games.

The Patriots could really use any help they can get offensively, though it remains to be seen how Bill Belichick plans to use Malik Cunningham,

Cunningham went undrafted in the 2023 Draft, though he was initially taken by the Birmingham Stallions in the 2023 USFL Draft. He opted not to play for the team and took his chance in the big leagues, and by the looks of it, the move is starting to pay off.

The Alabama native played for Louisville for five seasons, during which he completed 692 of 1,105 passes for 9,664 yards and 70 touchdowns. While that is a 62.6 percent completion rate, he did throw 29 interceptions throughout his collegiate career. He also made 619 rushing attempts with the Cardinals, accumulating 3,182 yards for 50 touchdowns.

If used properly, Cunningham certainly has the potential to be a significant contributor on the offense for Bill Belichick's men. Of course it depends on how much chance he gets with the Patriots, but his contract suggests New England is ready to be patient with him.