Mac Jones and the New England Patriots have gotten off to a horrendous start to the 2023 season. The Patriots have lost each of their last two games by over 30 points a piece, and Jones has largely struggled to live up to the lofty potential he displayed throughout the first couple of years of his career.

Jones' struggles with the Patriots offense have led some to wonder if head coach Bill Belichick might consider a quarterback change as the team looks to turn its season around.

“From talking to people around the team, I think, if Mac Jones doesn’t succeed this week, if he doesn’t retain his job, I think it’s Will Grier’s,” said Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, per Felger & Mazz of 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Will Grier signed with the Patriots on September 22 after bouncing around the NFL for the first few years of his career, including stints with the Carolina Panthers where he was drafted, then the Dallas Cowboys, and most recently, the Cincinnati Bengals. Grier established himself as a standout prospect at West Virginia, ultimately opening the door for the Panthers to draft him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jones and the Patriots offense, meanwhile, have largely struggled in 2023, with Jones committing multiple turnovers in the past two blowout losses. In fairness, the Patriots aren't exactly brimming with skill positional stars, and their offensive line certainly leaves a bit to be desired.

Still, it's understandable at this point that Bill Belichick could at least consider switching things up.