Patriots receive hopeful Mac Jones injury update ahead of Week 6 vs. Browns

If you’re a New England Patriots fan who doesn’t have Zappe Fever and is hoping for Mac Jones to return soon from his injury, there was a positive update Wednesday on that front ahead of Week 6.

The Patriots’ starting quarterback was back on the practice field — the Patriots’ first practice of the week — and had improved mobility compared to last week. Jones was limited in all three practices last week before missing a second straight game due to a reported high-ankle sprain.

It’s won’t be known until later on Wednesday how much of a participant Jones was at practice when the team releases the full injury report, but there appears to be some optimism he can play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after being listed as doubtful against the Detroit Lions in Week 5. The swelling in Jones’ ankle has “decreased,” and if he does play in Week 6, he’ll still be dealing with some instability that “could be managed in a variety of different ways,” the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported.

Mac Jones tests his left high-ankle sprain at practice. pic.twitter.com/5U5JCtW4wq — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 12, 2022

Mac Jones is “improving” and has a “decent chance” of playing on Sunday, though a lot of it will come to how practice goes and what doctors say about the situation, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday. If Jones is healthy, Fowler expects him to return as the starter on Sunday.

If Jones isn’t healthy, Bailey Zappe will make his second career NFL start. After he provided a steady hand when he replaced Brian Hoyer against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, Zappe led the Patriots to a 29-0 win over the Lions in Week 5. He completed 17-of -21 passes for 188 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also led the Patriots to a score on six of their nine offensive possessions.

Despite Zappe’s relatively solid play through his first two NFL games, Patriots coach Bill Belichick rejected the idea that the rookie’s performance can help keep Jones on the sideline longer to help recover.

“Totally independent. Doesn’t have anything to do with it,” Belichick said.

Mac Jones has 786 passing yards, two passing touchdowns (plus one rushing), and five interceptions through three games this season.