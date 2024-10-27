The New England Patriots rookie starting quarterback Drake Maye suffered a concussion in Week 8’s 25-22 victory against the New York Jets, as veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett led the Patriots to their second win in the regular season. With a 2-6 record, New England now tied with the Jets for third place in the AFC East, which Hall of Fame forward and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce used as an opportunity to remind everyone who his favorite NFL team is.

Pierce’s playing days with the Celtics (1998-2013) coincided with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady’s reign with the Patriots (2001-2019), and he remains loyal to New England. After the Patriots’ narrow victory at Gillette Stadium, he decided to troll Jets fans.

“The Jets are still the Jets,” Pierce said on his X, formerly Twitter.

Maye’s short-lived performance started with him going a perfect 3-for-3 for 23 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown run on the Patriots’ second drive of the game. The NFL’s No. 3 overall pick sustained a concussion in the first half before Brissett took over. The veteran quarterback finished 15-of-24 for 132 yards.

After the win, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo talked about Maye and how badly his rookie QB wanted to return for the second half, per Carlos Talks Patriots’ X, formerly Twitter.

“I walked in at halftime and saw him. The competitor that he is, obviously, he wanted to go back out there and play,” Mayo said. “But, there’s a protocol that he has to go through… can’t wait to get him back.”

Patriots’ rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 48 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 2.4 yards per carry against the Jets. The Patriots outscored their opponent 11-6 in the final frame to hold off New York.

Jerod Mayo’s immediate reaction to the Patriots’ ‘resilience’ vs. Jets

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was impressed with the resilience he saw in backup veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the rest of his team, as was Celtics legend Paul Pierce. The Patriots, who haven’t secured a win since Week 1’s 16-10 upset against the Cincinnati Bengals, were poised following Drake Maye’s injury in the first half.

After the win, Mayo commended his guys for their play, per Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

“I thought the guys showed the resilience that they’ve developed over the past few weeks,” Mayo said at his postgame press conference.

There is no official word on Maye’s status moving forward as the Patriots will prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the Titans.