The New England Patriots are re-signing Will Grier, who they just released this weekend, to their practice squad.

Head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are currently trying to find a way to get to the finish line of what has been a tumultuous 2023-24 season for the franchise, to say the very least. The Patriots currently sit at an abysmal record of 2-9 after their most recent game, a road loss at the hands of the New York Giants, and Belichick has found himself in quite a bit of controversy regarding his decision-making as it pertains to the Patriots' quarterback room.

Mac Jones has been the normal starter for the Patriots throughout this season but has found himself benched in favor of backup quarterback Bailey Zappe at numerous points throughout this season, including most recently Sunday's loss against the Giants. Now, the Patriots have made another interesting decision by signing re-signing backup quarterback Will Grier to their practice squad, just days after they released the former West Virginia star over the weekend, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

At this point, there doesn't appear to be a clear answer moving forward at the quarterback position for New England. While the Patriots' roster isn't necessarily brimming with skill positional player talent, the team will inevitably need more consistent production from under center going forward if they want to vault themselves back into contention and avoid entering a full-on rebuild, a scenario that Belichick hasn't had to endure during his entire legendary tenure with the team.

Up next for the Patriots and whoever their starting quarterback will be is a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.