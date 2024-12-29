Before kickoff against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday afternoon, the New England Patriots had a pre-game celebration planned for their former receiver Randy Moss, as a nod to him and his battle against cancer. After seeing the pre-game presentation, Moss took to social media, expressing how the gesture made him feel.

“It's the BIG crybaby here,” Moss wrote on X. “Wanna thank u all for this!! LUV IS ALWAYS IN THE AIR.”

On Dec. 1, Moss first notified the world of his health issues, though he wouldn't announce anything specific until two weeks later, reporting his cancer diagnosis on Instagram Live.

In his health reveal, Moss announced he had a cancerous mass in his bile duct, and he had surgery to remove the cancer and put a stent in his liver.

And while the gesture from his former team didn't heal him from what he was battling, Moss showed in his social media post how appreciative he was of all the love and support.

However, while the pre-game actions might've made him feel nice inside, the Patriots' performance against the Chargers in Week 17 couldn't have had Moss feeling good.

Patriots suffer season-worst loss after Randy Moss celebration

Throughout the 2024 season, the Patriots have had plenty of poor performances.

However, against the Chargers in Week 17, they showcased their worst performance of the season, falling 40-3.

The Patriots have only scored three points in one other game, a 24-3 loss in Week 3 against the New York Jets.

And while they hoped for a better result after Moss' pre-game appreciation presentation, the Patriots were nearly shut out in front of their home crowd.

With just one game remaining in the 2024 regular season for New England, their chances of ending the season with the No. 1 pick remain the second-highest across the league.

The only team with a better chance of securing the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is the New York Giants (2-13). The Giants have two more chances to secure the No. 1 pick, while the Patriots are down to one more game in the season.

And although the Patriots' season is all but over, they hope to make Moss more proud in Week 18 against the Bills.