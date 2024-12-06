After nearly nine full seasons as an NFL analyst on ESPN, Hall of Famer Randy Moss will be taking an indefinite break from broadcasting. As the channel announced on social media on Friday, Moss will take an extended leave of absence from his on-air duties due to a “health challenge.”

“Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss will step away from Sunday NFL Countdown for an extended time to focus on a personal health challenge,” ESPN PR tweeted. “He briefly addressed the matter at the start of the show on Dec. 1. For nearly a decade, Randy has been an invaluable member of the team, consistently elevating Countdown with his insight and passion. He has ESPN's full support, and we look forward to welcoming him back when he is ready.”

Neither ESPN nor Moss specified what the 47-year-old's “health challenge” was or provided a rough timeline for his return. Moss has not made a public statement on the matter since bringing up his health issue on the Week 13 edition of Sunday NFL Countdown. The former Minnesota Viking and New England Patriot precluded his on-air message with an Instagram live video.

“Throughout the week, your boy has been battling something internally,” Moss said in an Instagram video shot from the ESPN desk. “I just ask for all the prayer warriors to put their blessing hands on me and my family through these hard times… Your boy gonna get through it. I got a great team of doctors and a great family around me.”

Moss followed up his live video with another one saying he wanted to “keep a lot of things private” for the time being. With just five weeks remaining in the 2024 NFL regular season, Moss appears likely to miss the remainder of the Sunday NFL Countdown episodes for the year.

Since retiring from the NFL in 2012, Moss has been a staple of the football media space. The six-time Pro Bowler signed with ESPN in 2016, where he has remained ever since for the past nine seasons.

Without Moss, it is unclear if ESPN will seek another analyst to take his place at the desk. Sunday NFL Countdown is currently led by Mike Greenberg with Rex Ryan, Alex Smith and Tedy Bruschi all at the desk as analysts.