The New England Patriots’ tumultuous 2024 season, culminating in a disappointing 4-13 record and the firing of head coach Jerod Mayo, has left fans and analysts revisiting key offseason decisions that shaped the team’s fate. Among them, a more surprising one was Mayo’s decision to replace Steven Belichick with DeMarcus Covington as defensive coordinator before the season began—a move that signaled a shift in the team’s coaching hierarchy but ultimately failed to yield positive results.

As the Patriots entered the 2024 offseason, Jerod Mayo took an assertive role in reshaping the team’s coaching staff. One of Mayo’s most consequential decisions was to remove Steven Belichick from defensive play-calling duties, despite Steven’s track record of leading top-tier defenses during his tenure.

“With the defensive coordinator role, the other most important spot on his staff, Mayo was surprisingly decisive. Even though Steve Belichick, Bill’s son, had been the Patriots’ defensive play caller in recent years while they routinely boasted top-10 units, Mayo didn’t offer him the chance to continue calling plays, according to a team source, opting instead for young defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington. Mayo offered Steve a lesser role, but the younger Belichick declined and left to become the defensive coordinator at the University of Washington.” (per The Athletic's Chad Graff)

According to sources, Mayo did not offer Steven the opportunity to remain in his role as defensive coordinator, instead promoting defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington to the position. Mayo reportedly extended an offer for a lesser role to Steven, but the younger Belichick declined and ultimately left the Patriots to become the defensive coordinator at the University of Washington.

Mayo’s decision to elevate Covington was seen as a gamble, albeit one with some rationale. Covington, a rising star in coaching circles, had earned respect for his work with the Patriots’ defensive front and his ability to connect with younger players. His promotion was interpreted as part of Mayo’s vision to infuse the defense with new ideas and leadership, distancing himself from perceptions of nepotism that had long surrounded Steven Belichick’s role.

However, the decision carried risks. Steven Belichick, while controversial to some due to his family ties, had overseen a defense that consistently ranked among the league’s best. Mayo’s move to replace him represented a bold but polarizing choice—one that would place significant pressure on Covington to deliver immediate results.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, Covington’s first season as defensive coordinator coincided with a dramatic downturn in the team’s fortunes. The defense, while occasionally showing flashes of promise, struggled with consistency, injuries, and an overall lack of cohesion. This contributed to the Patriots’ woeful 4-13 record, their worst season in decades.

The struggles on defense were emblematic of broader issues within the organization, including questions about roster construction, coaching alignment, and the declining effectiveness of Bill Belichick’s overarching system. The failure to replicate past success on defense became a glaring weakness, further magnified by the offense’s continued woes.

In the wake of the disappointing season, Jerod Mayo was dismissed from his position, leaving the future of the Patriots’ coaching staff in flux. For Steven Belichick, his departure from New England to Washington offered a chance to forge his own path away from the shadow of his father’s legacy—a decision that now seems prescient given the Patriots’ struggles (and reports that the Belichciks will reunite in North Carolina).

The fallout from this offseason’s decisions has left the Patriots at a crossroads, with their once-dominant dynasty now facing an uncertain future.