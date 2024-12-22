When discussions between North Carolina and Bill Belichick first hit the news cycle, the former New England Patriots head coach had an alleged clause in his contract that stated he would hand the program down to his son, Steve Belichick, once he retired. However, with Bill Belichick's son the defensive coordinator for Washington football, the move won't happen until after the Sun Belt, per Matt Zenitz on X.

‘Steve Belichick is set to join his dad’s staff as North Carolina’s defensive coordinator after Washington’s bowl game, sources tell @CBSSports/@247Sports,” Zenitz wrote. “As Washington’s DC this season, he’s improved the Huskies from 99th nationally in total defense last year to 26th this year.”

The Belichick father-son duo coached together in New England, so it isn't surprising that they'll be teaming up again at the college football level.

Bill Belichick's son joining North Carolina coaching staff after Sun Bowl

As a former lacrosse and football player for Rutgers, Steve Belichick joined the Patriots to work under his dad in 2012 as a defensive assistant.

Then, from 2016-2023, Steve was a defensive positions coach specializing in safeties, defensive backs, and outside linebackers.

Now, in 2024, the legendary coach's son was hired as Washington's defensive coordinator, taking his talents to the college football level after 11 years in the NFL under his dad.

But, with his father taking the head coaching job at North Carolina, there was little doubt that his son wouldn't join the coaching staff, given the other moves made by the Tar Heels.

However, nothing is expected until after the Sun Bowl, with the Washington Huskies taking on the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 2 p.m. ET. After taking the Huskies' defense from 99th in the country to 26th in just one season, Steve Belichick looks to handle business before joining his father at North Carolina.