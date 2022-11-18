Published November 18, 2022

By Conor Roche · 3 min read

FOXBOROUGH – Rhamondre Stevenson has been a stud in his first two seasons with the New England Patriots, even if he’s running in a climate that might not be his favorite.

When asked for his thoughts about Sunday’s Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game being moved to Detroit due to several feet of snow likely hitting Buffalo over the weekend, Stevenson gave an admission that might not thrill Patriots fans.

“It doesn’t really matter where I stand on that, I don’t make the decision,” Stevenson said. “I will say, I don’t like the cold – at all.”

Stevenson not being a fan of the cold makes sense when you look at where he lived prior to New England. He was born in central California and attended high school in Las Vegas. For college, Stevenson went to Cerritos College in Southern California before transferring to Oklahoma University.

So, Stevenson hasn’t lived in the cold for much of his 24-year-old life. But with Sunday’s game against the New York Jets calling for sub-40 degree temps, he knows he has no choice but to accept what’s coming, especially with the winter season ahead.

“I’ll deal with it. I’ll deal with it,” Stevenson said with a smile. “I’ll be all right.”

In the four outdoor games he played in the Northeast following Thanksgiving last season, Stevenson actually didn’t play too bad for someone who dislikes the cold. He rushed for a total of 258 yards on 4.3 yards per carry over those four games, which included 24 rushes for 78 yards in the game against the Buffalo Bills that the Patriots threw just three passes.

Stevenson also played well in his one career game against the New York Jets. Just three weeks ago, he rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries and added 72 receiving yards on seven receptions against New York. What might have been most impressive was that he ran for 83 yards after contact in that game, meaning he was working at a deficit throughout.

While Stevenson was able to break away for a couple of large runs in that game, he said Thursday that the Jets’ front-seven has been one of the best the Patriots have played so far this season. He expects another physical matchup on Sunday, agreeing with Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai’s assessment that it’ll be a “bring your mouthpiece game.”

A pretty impressive run by @dreeday32 to start the Pats 2nd half! 📺: #NEvsNYJ on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/FzCADVP5Ropic.twitter.com/pno32YpS6i — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022

“Just playing the Jets, I think it’s going to be a physical game every time. I think that was well said by my teammate. So yeah, just bring your pads, bring your mouthpiece. It’s going to be a physical one.”

Sunday’s game almost feels like a must-win game for the Patriots. They’re at 5-4 and facing a Jets team that’s 6-3. A win would further solidify the Patriots’ spot in the AFC playoff picture while giving them the tiebreaker over one of the other teams contending for a spot before they enter the toughest stretch of their season.

Stevenson isn’t thinking beyond Sunday, though.

“You guys probably already know, but the Patriots, we don’t really look at that,” Stevenson said. “We’re just week-by-week, day-by-day. So, we’re just focused on the Jets right now and trying to get a W on Sunday.”