Dalvin Cook is meeting with the New York Jets this weekend, and the free agent running back just said odds are “pretty high” he’ll sign with them.

“I think we’re in position of, you know, a team that’s building something special and I want to be a part of something special as a player,” Cook said Friday on Good Morning Football. “I want to add to whatever they’ve got going on. So, I think the possibility is high right now of getting this done.”

"I think we're in a position with a team that's building something special, and I want to be a part of something special… I wanna add to whatever they've got going on."@dalvincook on the odds that he signs with the @nyjets pic.twitter.com/whP688fxCo — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) July 28, 2023

Dalvin Cook, who turns 28 in August, rushed for at least 1,100 yards in each of the past four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Cook has scored 52 touchdowns (47 rushing, five receiving) in 73 NFL games over six seasons.

“You can’t say no to a good football player,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said Thursday about Cook’s visit.

Cook does have a lot of mileage on him and is coming off shoulder surgery. But in New York his workload would decrease as he’d share touches with Breece Hall, the explosive second-year pro who sustained a torn ACL last season. Hall is on the PUP list and yet to practice in training camp.

The veteran running back said Friday the Jets are “right at the top of the list” of teams he’d like to play for. Reportedly his hometown Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are also on that list.

The Jets freed up money in their salary cap by restructuring Aaron Rodgers’ contract this week. Rodgers took a $35 million pay cut over two seasons (from $110 million guaranteed to $75 million).

Dalvin Cook said that Aaron Rodgers’ arrival in New York is a major selling point for the Jets.