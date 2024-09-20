The New England Patriots will want to bury the tape from Thursday Night Football. New England managed a pitiful 139 yards of total offense in a 24-3 loss to the New York Jets. Everyone seemed to be playing poorly on Thursday night, including starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Stevenson had his third fumble of the season, but this time the Patriots did not recover it. He had a blunt response for reporters who asked him about the fumble.

“I gotta hold the ball,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson rushed for a season-low 23 yards on just six carries on Thursday night.

Stevenson's fumble came on the first play of the team's seventh drive. He did not take another snap during the game, instead surrendering the final 14 minutes of the fourth quarter to Antonio Gibson and JaMycal Hasty.

“We just gotta look at the film, just go back to the drawing board and figure it out,” Stevenson said. “Figure out how to win.”

Stevenson believes there was little to gain from New England's embarrassing performance.

“I didn’t really learn anything, to be honest,” he said. “Just another loss.”

Jacoby Brissett gets real on potential Patriots QB change

Jacoby Brissett's situation may be much worse than Rhamondre Stevenson's.

Brissett had a lackluster performance against the Jets, only completing 12 passes for 98 yards but getting sacked five times for 46 yards. There is no way to have a functional offense when your QB cannot consistently move the chains, let alone get 100 yards in a game.

This caused the Patriots to bench Brissett in favor of rookie Drake Maye for their final drive of the game.

Head coach Jerod Mayo was non-committal when asked who would be the Patriots starting QB in Week 4. As a result, it is an open question of whether or not Brissett still has a job as the starting QB in New England.

“I'm not going to overreact to something I didn't hear,” Brissett told reporters when asked about Mayo's answer. “So, yeah.”

Brissett also said “I don't know” when asked if there will be a change at QB moving forward.

“We talk about it every single week, you're competing for a job,” Mayo said. He also added that “we'll get together as a coaching staff” on whether he'd make a change at quarterback following Thursday's loss.

The Patriots are in rough shape right now, but they will have a long weekend after playing on Thursday night.

New England better get themselves in order quickly. The Patriots face the 49ers in Week 4 in a game that San Francisco will likely be very determined to win.