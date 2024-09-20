One would think that Jerod Mayo's time as a linebacker in the NFL would make the New England Patriots have better pass protection. Those thoughts were shattered by the New York Jets defense and the scheming mind of Robert Saleh. Whether it was Drake Maye or Jacoby Brissett, the quarterbacks either got hit very badly or sacked to the point where their offensive momentum just stopped. David Andrews knows that they could do better and outlined his dismay in his latest statement, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

“We’re gonna work and we’re gonna do everything we can. That’s not sustainable,” the Patriots offensive lineman said.

David Andrews also admitted that the rest of Jerod Mayo's offensive line had some trouble in terms of technique and communication. As a result, they sacrificed both Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye a lot. In fact, the Patriots allowed the Jets' defense to sack their quarterback seven times and get hit a whopping 15 times.

How did this impact the Patriots offense?

Clearly, they could not get anything going because both signal-callers were beaten up and had the wind taken out of them nearly every snap. In fact, they could only produce 139 total yards and their average gain clocked in at just around 2.9 yards per play. The Patriots were also unable to launch sufficient schemes to get their offense running. They were just able to execute 48 plays to the Jets' 70 which is very horrid to think about.

Furthermore, they only had possession of the ball for 19 minutes at 56 seconds. The Jets' offense dominated this matchup as Robert Saleh's squad held possession for more than 40 minutes. Will David Andrews and the Patriots' offensive line deliver on their promise of protecting their quarterbacks better? Or, is this going to be a recurring problem for the Patriots as they rebuild?