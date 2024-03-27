The New England Patriots are reloading after their disappointing 2023-24 season. New England parted ways with longtime head coach Bill Belichick and now finds themselves deep in the NFL free agency period. Moreover, Robert Kraft provided insight into the team's offseason approach.
Kraft believes the Patriots will have success, but it requires a combination of careful orchestration and patience.
“Well, you know [success] is a function of, ‘Have we put the right people in place to make it happen?' I'd like to think there will be a big improvement next year. That's my hope. But we know we have to be patient,” Kraft, per NESN.
The Patriots have made many changes during the offseason, headlined by the departure of Bill Belichick. Therefore, the squad will go through some growing pains. Kraft acknowledged that the adjustment in coaching will be a big factor in the team's progression.
“I think we 20 have new coaches. Just to be able to integrate them into the system. I think Jerod has terrific people skills. And I think Eliot and Matt (Groh) have really good knowledge of our product and what has to be done,” Kraft added.
New England has not made the most exciting player moves during the NFL free agency period. However, Kraft stressed that he would rather the team build carefully and decisively than through flashy acquisitions.
“I've told [the coaches], ‘Look, I don't want to do splashy things just to get attention and get good headlines one day.' I want us to do things that are substantive for the short-term and long-term,” Kraft emphasized.
The Patriots executive mentioned the importance of drafting as well, which the team will have the opportunity to do with the third overall pick in 2024. Surely, the organization will make the best moves for sustained success.
Patriots enter a new, exciting era
New England finished the 2023-24 season with a 4-13 record and failed to make the postseason for the third consecutive season. Thus, the franchise parted ways with legendary coach Bill Belichick. Belichick spent 24 seasons with the franchise and helped lead them to nine Super Bowls.
Now, New England enters a new era under new Head Coach Jerod Mayo and a revamped staff. In addition, the Patriots have the chance to draft highly productive players during the summer of 2024. Robert Kraft expressed his excitement about the teams' prospects.
“We have a chance to get really good personnel in this draft, and another thing, a position we've never been in before,” Kraft said.
He noted that teams cut players after the draft to fulfill their needs, and some of those players still have a lot of potential. The Patriots could strike gold with their high picks but could also find diamonds in the rough to boost their depth.
The team likely has a long way to go before they reach the Tom Brady heights of the past, but fans have plenty of reason to be excited. There are many changes taking place but Kraft knows what the bottom line for his team is.
“But in the end…how do we do game day? Wins and losses.”
It will be interesting to see how much the Patriots can improve during the 2024-25 season.