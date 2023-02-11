Robert Kraft hasn’t been shy in sharing his wishes for Tom Brady to say goodbye to the New England Patriots one last time.

The Patriots owner said that he’s been speaking with Brady since the quarterback announced his retirement earlier in February in an interview with Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto on Friday.

“I’ve had an opportunity to speak with him a few times since then. We actually were together yesterday,” Kraft said. “He’s just one of the most outstanding people I’ve ever met in my life. We were lucky to have 20 years together.”

“He’s a New England Patriot. He will always be,” Kraft said. “It’s whatever Tommy wants. In the end, we hope to have him back for many years in the future. I know all of our fans want to thank him and celebrate the greatness he brought to our franchise for two decades.”

The day after Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, Kraft told CNN that he hoped Brady would sign a one-day contract to celebrate his 20 seasons, which included six Super Bowl wins, with the team.

“Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it,” Kraft said about signing Brady to a one-day contract. “To us, he is always has been and always will be a Patriot.

“We will do everything in our power to bring him back, have him sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come.”

Patriots Owner Bob Kraft joins @PoppyHarlowCNN and @donlemon to talk @TomBrady retirement after 20 years with the New England Patriots and six Super Bowls together. pic.twitter.com/B5JCpK3dQv — CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) February 2, 2023

Earlier in the Week, Kraft told NBC Boston’s Malcolm Johnson that the team plans to have a ceremony celebrating Brady’s career at some point.

“He’s a Patriot from start to finish,” Kraft said. “We’re going to have him back here and celebrate his 20 years with the Patriots. Hopefully, we’ll have occasions to do it every year for different reasons. We’ll [soon] be at 25 years since the first Super Bowl. But he’s a very special person. He’s been, I like to say like a brother to me, but really a son, and he’s pretty special.”

.@Patriots owner Robert Kraft telling me he spoke with @TomBrady today & a celebration of his career in New England will take place, potentially in the form of a one-day contract @NBC10Bostonpic.twitter.com/PkvimmuHpM — Malcolm Johnson NBC10 Boston (@MalNBCBoston) February 7, 2023

Kraft’s reaffirmation that he wants Brady to sign a one-day contract comes on the same day that Tom Brady filed paperwork to confirm his retirement.