Tom Brady said in his retirement video that his run in the NFL is now over “for good,” and he truly meant it this time.

Brady filed his retirement letter to the NFL and the NFLPA on Friday, as noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is now officially eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2028.

Brady took to Twitter on Feb. 1 to announce his retirement from the NFL. After weeks of speculation regarding his future in the league, the longtime quarterback opted to hang it up.

“I’m retiring, for good,” Brady said. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.”

Even after announcing his retirement from the league, there was still much outside talk over whether Brady would end up playing in the 2023 season. A year ago, the now-former Buccaneers passer retired a week following Tampa Bay’s NFC divisional round loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He changed course 40 days later, electing to return for what ended up being his final campaign in the NFL.

This time around, the wait centered on whether Brady would submit a retirement letter to the NFL and the NFLPA, which he did not do so last year. Nine days after publishing his farewell video on Twitter, the three-time NFL MVP award winner is now officially a former NFL player.

Brady left behind a stout legacy not only with the New England Patriots but also with the Buccaneers.

“His imprint on this organization helped take us to the mountaintop,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “We will certainly miss him as our quarterback, but I will also miss him as a leader and friend. Our entire organization is indebted to him for what he provided us over the past three years.”

Brady capped off his run in the NFL with multiple records, including the most passing yards in regular season play (89,214).