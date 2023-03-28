Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Tom Brady is living his life as a retired man! The New England Patriots legend announced his retirement (for real this time) during this offseason. Now, Brady is enjoying his days away from football and simply just chilling with his family and friends (and making some savvy investments along the way). Case in point: his latest tweet, which features Brady and a couple of other Patriots notables in some sort of Top Gun-esque reunion.

Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Julian Edelman all went to a beach party together along with some other Patriots legends. These three men have been friends for a long time, all playing together for New England under Bill Belichick. Gronk and Brady, in particular, are notably close friends, with the former coming out of retirement just to play with Brady in Tampa Bay.

Rumors about Tom Brady potentially returning (again) have surfaced over and over again. And indeed, it’s fair to wonder if the legendary Patriots QB still has that competitive fire in him. Even at age 45, Brady was still able to perform at a decent level. However, based on his latest activities, it does seem like the QB is actually calling it quits this time around.

As for the Patriots, they surely are hoping that Tom Brady doesn’t come back for Round 3 this season. One of the most rumored landing spots for the star QB is their rival Miami Dolphins. The Pats are heading into the 2023 season in unfamiliar territory. They face a lot of uncertainty three years after Brady’s departure. Is Mac Jones the answer for them? How good is this team actually? These questions will be answered as the season progresses.