Retirement has afforded Tom Brady an array of options of how he can spend his time. He can fish. He can sharpen his Gin Rummy game. Heck, he could even lay waste to every strawberry field in the nearby area. Or, the seven-time Super Bowl champion could jump on the bandwagon of many major sports figures and purchase a team.

Brady now has a minority ownership stake in WNBA franchise, the Las Vegas Aces, becoming the latest star to enhance his investment portfolio by making a foray into another league. Giannis Antetokounmpo did the same in the MLS with Nashville SC early in March. Brady clearly recognizes the growth that women’s basketball has enjoyed in recent years, and has hitched his wagon to possibly a dynasty in the making.

He shared his excitement over his new venture, as well as his profound appreciation for women’s sports in a Twitter post Thursday.

“I’m excited to announce I’m going to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization. It was a matter of time before I was back in a building with some of the greatest athletes in the world,” Brady said. “I admire all the work the Aces players and staff, and what the WNBA continues to do to grow the sport. And I’m ready to contribute in any way possible as a member of such a great organization.”

Honored to be joining the @LVAces family, a world class organization with a team of incredible athletes pic.twitter.com/JGU4tndZR2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 23, 2023

For the man arguably considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, the decision to roll the dice on the Aces partly dates back to his childhood. He grew up with three older sisters who were athletes. The embers of his relentless competitive fire were sparked following them around to their sporting events. He will now stay connected in women’s professional sports by joining the reigning WNBA champions.

Led by head coach Becky Hammon, Las Vegas defeated the Connecticut Sun last year to win its first title in franchise history. The team has since added legend Candace Parker and defensive stalwart Alysha Clark to increase their chances to repeat.

Tom Brady also has a bit of expertise to lend on the matter of championship excellence.