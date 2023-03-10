Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Rob Gronkowski admits he was “very shocked” when he heard the rumors that his former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady could un-retire for the second time and even join the Miami Dolphins.

For those who missed it, sports commentator Rich Eisen revealed in his show last week that he heard some talks during the NFL Scouting Combine that TB12 might not be done yet, adding that the Dolphins could pursue him should Tua Tagovailoa’s health be a concern for them.

“A couple people were just like, ‘Hang on, just you wait.’ And I was like, ‘He’s Instagramming out pictures of his cat.’ But it doesn’t look like he’s getting big and fat, does it? Let it play out. Let’s see who wants what,” Eisen said.

When Gronkowski saw all the un-retirement rumors, he revealed that he was surprised since he firmly believes that Brady is truly done.

“That was a surprise when I saw that news. It actually put me on my toes. I was very shocked when I saw that,” Gronkowski told Khari Thompson of Boston.com. “I feel like Tom is definitely totally done playing. I haven’t talked to him or anything about it. I’m not speaking for Tom.

“Just from everything I saw from his retirement video and everything I just feel like he is just done playing football. It was just very shocking though when I heard that news the other day.”

For what it’s worth, Tom Brady himself has already denied the talks that he would take a U-turn once again and return to the NFL. He made it clear that he’s now focused on his family (and his cat?) and that he simply has no more time for football in his life.

As Rob Gronkowski said it, Brady is really moving on from the game.