When the New England Patriots had Tom Brady as their quarterback, they were consistently one of the best teams in the NFL and they were a Super Bowl contender every season. He won six Super Bowl rings with the team, but ever since he left the organization, the Patriots have been trying to get back to where they once were. They still have head coach Bill Belichick, but nothing has been the same in New England since Brady left.

So far this season, the Patriots are 1-3 with their lone win coming against the struggling New York Jets. New England seemed to reach a new low point this past weekend, however, as they suffered a huge blowout loss against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys won the game 38-3, and it was a tough one for Tom Brady to watch.

“I just watch, it's a hard thing because you just want to pull your hair out and go ‘what the f**k is going on here,” Brady said when asked about the blowout loss on Sirius XM Radio. “If you're part of a loss, you don't care about anyone else's losses, you just care about your loss. If you win, you look around and go ‘alright, who else lost?' Football is a tough sport, it is brutally tough, and again I was in it, I had a very big impact on every single game. I have zero impact on any games. I didn't have that perspective even when I was playing. This is a totally new life I'm living right now, too. 32 years of playing and now first time I'm on the outside looking in.”

That is the hardest part of retirement for many athletes. Players like Brady have such a big impact on every game they play and the sport is their entire life for so long, and all of a sudden, there's nothing he can do. The struggles the Patriots are having are tough for Brady to see.