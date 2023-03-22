FOXBOROUGH – Devin McCourty received congratulations messages from old and current New England Patriots teammates at his retirement press conference on Tuesday.

A few players McCourty went to battle with on the New England Patriots’ defense over his 13-year career sent in their warm thoughts, including Vince Wilfork and Stephon Gilmore.

McCourty also received a message from arguably the greatest who’s ever played the game: Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was a part of the five-plus-minute video montage of Patriots players that congratulated McCourty on his retirement which played at Tuesday’s ceremony.

Brady complimented McCourty’s play on the field, particularly his versatility as he recalled his switch from cornerback to free safety during the 2012 season.

“Devin, congratulations on your retirement,” Brady said. “I’m so happy for you. I know how hard you worked over a long period of time. Seeing you come in as a young player, and to maximize your potential — starting at corner when you balled out your rookie year, and then made a big transition to safety and became one of the best safeties in the history of the NFL — speaks to who you are and what you’re all about.”

Brady also complimented McCourty, the person.

“I certainly loved all our time together, and I always tell everybody, for as great of a player as you were, you’re a better person,” Brady said. “You have tremendous values, you always stood up for what you thought was right, and we all learned from you. We love you, man. Congratulations.”

Current Patriots quarterback Mac Jones left a message for McCourty, too. He was also in attendance at Tuesday’s ceremony.

“You’re a true pro,” Jones said. “The definition of a great teammate. The definition of a great leader. The definition of a great family man. The definition of a great champion.”

Patriots legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett was the only person in the montage that wasn’t a teammate of McCourty’s. Yet, Tippett acknowledged that McCourty had a big impact on him.

“You’ve inspired people to think about change, to make change,” Tippett said. “You’ve done so much for the New England region, for the Patriots. I’m proud to know you. I appreciate you.”

Julian Edelman brought some comedy to his message. He recorded it while shopping at a Bed, Bath & Beyond and made a quip that included McCourty’s twin brother and former Patriots player Jason McCourty.

“Even though Jason’s my favorite McCourty, I love you bro,” Edelman said.

Former Patriots defensive tackle and Patriots Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork also couldn’t help but make a crack at McCourty’s expense.

“I’m happy to call you my friend and I’m very honored to have been a teammate of yours over the years,” Wilfork said. “I remember you used to call me old, well who’s old now?”

Other players who also sent prerecorded messages were Matthew Slater, Deatrich Wise, David Andrews, Logan Ryan, Duron Harmon, Jerod Mayo, Patrick Chung, Rob Ninkovich and Kyle Van Noy.