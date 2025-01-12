The New England Patriots made it official that Mike Vrabel will be their next head coach for the foreseeable future. Fans are now looking at the schedule for next season to see if Vrabel will have the chance to play his former team, the Tennessee Titans. Those fans will be happy after a recent report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“The Patriots’ 2025 schedule includes a game against the Titans in Tennessee, which will now be Mike Vrabel’s return to face the team he once coached,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Vrabel was the head coach of the Titans for six years but was fired after consecutive losing seasons. He was the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year in 2021 and helped the Titans reach the AFC Championship game. In 2024, Vrabel was a coaching and personnel consultant for the Cleveland Browns.

It may be an emotional moment for Vrabel to face his former team, but there's no doubt that he will want to beat them whenever the Patriots get the chance to play them.

Mike Vrabel to be Patriots' new head coach

A day after reports came out that Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots were nearing a deal, it is now official that he will be their next head coach.

“Homecoming: Mike Vrabel and the Patriots reached a multi-year agreement to make him New England’s next head coach, per sources,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.