The New England Patriots stayed alive in their quest for the number one seed in the AFC on Sunday evening, coming back from a double-digit fourth quarter deficit to knock off the Baltimore Ravens on the road. That result, combined with a loss from the Denver Broncos earlier in the day, helped the Patriots inch closer to their number one seed aspirations.

On Tuesday morning, the team announced a new contract extension for a key member of their offensive line.

“The #Patriots and Ben Brown agreed to terms on a 2-year deal up to $6.6M,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Brown is a guard for the Patriots and is a member of an offensive line unit that has done a solid job this year of giving rising star quarterback Drake Maye plenty of time to operate in the pocket.

Brown went undrafted back in 2022 and has spent time with a plethora of squads, including the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, and Las Vegas Raiders before making his way to New England.

Overall, the Patriots have performed well above expectations this year, currently sitting at 12-3 following their impressive win over the Ravens. While many expected them to be a potential playoff threat heading into this season given their easy schedule, few could have foreseen them competing for a chance at 14 wins this year.

Whether that success will translate into a playoff setting remains to be seen, but the Patriots sure have all of the tools necessary to make things happen in January, particularly with many of the AFC's typical heavy hitters, including most notably the Kansas City Chiefs, out of the picture this year.

In any case, the Patriots will next take the field on Sunday on the road against the New York Jets.