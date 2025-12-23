On Tuesday morning, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was officially named as a member of the Pro Bowl team for his great work so far during the 2025 NFL season. Maye and the Patriots have performed far above expectations so far this year, currently sitting at 12-3 following Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens, and with a legit chance to earn the number one overall seed in the AFC.

However, one person who apparently couldn't care less about that Pro Bowl nod is none other than Maye himself.

“He doesn't really care about the accolades. He truly doesn't. It's not just a shtick,” said Patriots center Garrett Bradbury, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

Indeed, Maye would not be the first player to deflect attention away from individual accolades, but he certainly earned the Pro Bowl nod this year, having led a Patriots offensive attack that has turned itself into one of the better units in the NFL in 2025.

Article Continues Below

Along the way, Maye has snuck his way into fringe MVP discussions in just his second year in the NFL, hoping to follow in the footsteps of his fellow 2024 NFL Draft quarterback Jayden Daniels by leading his team on a deep playoff run over the next few weeks.

The Patriots won't be without their skeptics when the playoffs roll around due to their relative youth and inexperience, and the fact that much of their success this year has been attributed to their league-worst schedule, but Foxborough certainly won't be a place that opponents are looking forward to visiting in January.

In any case, Maye and the Patriots will next take the field on Sunday afternoon for a road game against the divisional rival New York Jets, looking to push their record to an impressive 13-3. That contest is slated to begin at 1:00 pm ET from the Meadowlands.