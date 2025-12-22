The New England Patriots punched their ticket to the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. New England defeated Baltimore 28-24 on Sunday and improved to 12-3 on the season. But questions are starting to bubble up about the team's starting quarterback despite the important victory.

Bill Simmons called out Drake Maye for his turnover issues following Sunday's big win.

“It’s interesting because I have all my notes from when I thought they were going to lose, and one of the first notes was Drake Maye really, not quite good enough because he had the pick in the first half and he had the fumble,” Simmons said on Monday via The Bill Simmons Podcast. “And this is something we've talked about a bunch of times on this pod about like everything is there and the last thing is to get rid of those two dumb plays a game. Maybe knock them down to one or zero, but the best quarterbacks, they're at one or zero with the dumb plays. And he had the bad pick and he had the fumble in traffic, which he's had a couple times in his career.”

Simmons seems to be suggesting that Maye's ability to make “dumb plays” means he is not one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Quarterback evaluation is often more complicated than that, so it is too early to completely dismiss Maye as an elite quarterback. Especially after he's been a top MVP candidate throughout the season.

Maye played well overall against the Ravens. He finished 31-of-44 passing for 380 yards with two touchdowns and interception. He also had 10 carries for 25 rushing yards, which included a 16-yard scramble to ice the game.

But Simmons may be onto something with Maye's propensity for turnovers in 2025.

Maye has 3,947 passing yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. But more concerning is the fact that he has eight fumbles on the season as well.

New England is lucky to have a talented quarterback like Maye running the offense. They'll live with any turnovers as long as they keep winning important games.

Next up for the Patriots is a Week 17 matchup against the Jets.