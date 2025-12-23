On Sunday, the New England Patriots got back into the win column with an impressive road win over the Baltimore Ravens despite trailing by two possessions in the fourth quarter. The Patriots showed impressive poise–the kind that will be helpful to have come playoff time–in pulling off the win in a hostile road environment.
The Patriots have played the last month-plus without defensive end Milton Williams, who has been on injured reserve with an ankle injury, but now, there is some hope that that could change this weekend.
“I think he'll practice. I think we'll start his window, see how he responds through the week in practice, and go from there,” said head coach Mike Vrabel, per Chad Graff of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.
Mark Daniels also reported on X that “Milton Williams says his ankle injury wasn’t as bad as originally thought and he as relieved that he didn’t need surgery. Said he’ll see how he feels this week.”