New England Patriots QB Mac Jones may not be getting his usual reps in practice after being benched yet again in Week 12 against the Giants.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was benched once again last week for another dismal performance, and it appears that Bill Belichick and the Patriots might finally be moving on and dispersing practice reps elsewhere ahead of the Week 13 battle with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham were the only quarterbacks to participate in a certain portion of practice, via Andrew Callahan.

Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham were the only QBs to throw passes during a drill with WRs and TEs during the media-access portion of #Patriots practice. Mac Jones stood behind them. pic.twitter.com/v42bev1Rvr — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) November 29, 2023

Patriots QB uncertainty continues into Week 13

While this may not be indicative of any major changes, it does seem noteworthy that Jones wouldn't throw during this portion of practice. New England's season-long quarterback carousel has been incredibly difficult to keep up with, as Jones has been replaced by Zappe multiple times only to end up getting the start the next week.

The Patriots and Bill Belichick still haven't named a starting QB for Week 13, but it doesn't seem like a good sign for Jones's prospects of starting once again if he's not getting all the reps in practice.

Jones has been a major disappointment under Bill O'Brien's offense this year, compiling a 2-9 record a starter and throwing 10 touchdowns to 12 interceptions on the year. Jones hasn't been able to shake timely and costly mistakes, and has been almost completely unable to hold up against pressure or deliver the ball downfield when necessary.

Zappe hasn't been much better in the four games he's relieved Jones in, completing just 48 percent of his passes for two interceptions and no scores. Perhaps New England will give Malik Cunningham a look down the stretch, as he's yet to attempt a pass this season. Cunningham has bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster this season.