New England Patriots QB Mac Jones did something he's never done before by marching the Patriots down the field to connect with Mike Gesicki for the game-winning touchdown in a massive upset over the Buffalo Bills in Week 7.

Career first for Mac Jones in win over Buffalo

This was Mac Jones's first career win when the opponent scored at least 25 points, as he was 0-14 heading into the game, according to Ben Volin. It's also the second career 4th-quarter comeback for Jones.

Jones has been under fire all season for his poor play and has been benched in multiple games this season. The third-year QB from Alabama picked a great time to turn it around, as he was near-perfect against the Bills by going 25-for-30 for 272 yards and 2 touchdowns, including the game-winner with just 12 seconds left in the game.

The Patriots were in position to tie the game with a field goal after Josh Allen's quarterback sneak put the Bills ahead with less than two minutes left to play. But instead of settling for the kick, the Patriots kept throwing and trusted Jones to take care of the ball, which has been a dicey proposition for most of the season.

The risk paid off, as Jones found Gesicki open in the back of the end zone to get head coach Bill Belichick the 300th win of his career on the same day it was revealed that Bill Belichick quietly signed a lucrative contract extension with the Patriots earlier this offseason.

The Patriots will look to carry the momentum of the upset win into Miami next week where they'll take on the AFC East-leading Dolphins.