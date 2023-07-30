The New England Patriots don't have an easy path to the top of the AFC East, but there's reason for optimism in Foxborough going into the 2023 NFL season. The Patriots made multiple roster moves this offseason to address a struggling offense, including the hiring of Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator and the signing of wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster.

With New England's defense leading the way, and with a few sleepers on the Patriots' roster who could breakout and raise the team's ceiling, the Patriots look primed for a bounce-back season if quarterback Mac Jones can return more to his rookie form and shake off his sophomore slump.

But in order for that to happen, one player will have to do a lot of heavy lifting offensively to make New England's postseason goals come true:

Juju Smith-Schuster, the new No.1 receiver for the Patriots.

The Patriots badly need Smith-Schuster to stay healthy and become Jones's top target in the passing game. Jones hammered his receivers last year with short-area targets, as over half of his passing attempts (62.5 percent) occurred short of nine yards or behind the line of scrimmage, according to Pro Football Focus.

That's a perfect match with Smith-Schuster, who earned just two targets over 20 yards last season and was one of the league's most reliable targets in the short area with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Smith-Schuster has a big frame and a knack for finding the gaps in zone coverage, and that ability should help with Tyquan Thornton and Devante Parker working the sideline and Mike Gesicki and Hunter Henry stretching the seams.

With Jakobi Meyers now playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and his targets vacated, Smith-Schuster appears to have the slot role all to himself. That's been an important one over the years for Bill Belichick, and it will carry even more significance going into the 2023 NFL season.

#Patriots training camp highlight! Here’s Juju Smith-Schuster beating zone coverage on an out-route for a TD. (🎥 @owenhsports) pic.twitter.com/OLbZlQPJvM — PGS NEST  (@NestPgs) July 28, 2023

How quickly Smith-Schuster can acclimate himself to New England's offense should play an important role for the Patriots. To his credit, Smith-Schuster has been hitting the books this offseason, according to Dakota Randall.

“I can say that I am definitely studying more and I’m getting the offense down,” Smith-Schuster said. “The terminology is different from what I’ve learned in the past. That just goes to say these coaches are really, really smart when it comes to football and knowing the game. Just knowing defense, terminology to the whole extent where every day I’m growing here. That’s what I love about being here. Every day is a new day and I’m going to keep growing.”

Smith-Schuster has a history of big production, including a 2018 campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he caught 111 balls for 1,426 yards and 7 touchdowns. While that level of play is likely behind him due to various injuries over the years, Smith-Schuster can still be a target hog and be the engine that drives New England's offense.

While the Patriots will undoubtedly rely heavily on running back Rhamondre Stevenson, converting 3rd-and-medium and 3rd-and-long situations should be where Smith-Schuster can make the biggest impact. The Patriots ranked 27th in the NFL in third-down conversion percentage last season, a number that will have to improve for the offense to turn around.

After missing out in free agency on DeAndre Hopkins, it appears Juju Smith-Schuster has the top receiver spot on the Patriots' roster all to himself, barring any trades. In an AFC East division with potent offenses like Buffalo and Miami, and with Aaron Rodgers taking over for the New York Jets, the Patriots may find themselves in more shootouts than usual. Smith-Schuster's ability to get open in the middle of the field and keep the chains moving should give New England a fighting chance.