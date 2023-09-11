After only two games at Colorado, ESPN College Football Analyst Paul Finebaum already sees Deion Sanders as a possible successor to Nick Saban. Finebaum was recapping Week 2 of college football action on the Matt Barrie Show that saw Colorado pick up a dominant win over rival Nebraska and Alabama lose to Texas. In speaking about Alabama's struggles, Finebaum brought up a possible Sanders move to Alabama.

“I had a colleague ask me today, this is where we are on the morning after, who do you think the top three candidates would be if quote unquote, Nick Saban retired. And I don’t know if Prime is on that list or not. But why not?”

He continued, “And I’m not gonna I’m not gonna get too deep into the weeds or we’re not when I was trying to think of some of the names,” Finebaum said. “I mean, they’re all just nice coaches, but none of them have the star power. I mean, quite frankly, Nick Saban doesn’t have the star power that Deion Sanders has right now.”

Both Finebaum and Barrie brought up the celebrity of Deion Sanders and the intrigue that surrounds his coaching tenure as major selling points for a potential hire to a blueblood college powerhouse like Alabama. Barrie specifically brought up Sanders's effortless ability to draw media attention. Fineabaum agreed wholeheartedly and used Fox's Big Noon Kickoff and ESPN's College Gameday being on the campus of Colorado as indicators for Sanders's drawing power.

“I mean, you’re 100% right, Matt, and you know, there are a lot of regrets out there but you think, (here’s some) inside baseball here for a second. College GameDay going to a campus was like a very big deal …(Big Noon Kickoff and GameDay are) both at Boulder this week for a truly unforgettable game. Colorado State, I mean, you couldn’t have gotten GameDay to a one-loss Colorado State-Colorado game at any moment in history. You would have gotten laughed out of the production office.”

As of now, Nick Saban is still at the helm of a talented Alabama team that can turn the corner. But if Deion Sanders continues his immense success at Colorado, these conversations about his next move in college football or even a leap to the NFL coaching ranks will persist.