It's Colorado football coach Deion Sanders' world and we're all just living in it. Sanders made his home debut as head coach of Colorado against Nebraska on Saturday. Coach Prime made sure to let his guys know that the game was “personal” with an epic pregame speech that hyped up the boys.

It's safe to say that Prime Time's words resonated with his team as the No. 22 ranked Buffaloes trounced the Cornhuskers to the tune of a 36-14 beatdown. Watch Sanders' inspirational soliloquy, via Thee Pregame Show:

A two-time Super Bowl winner, Sanders continues to be the talk of the town in the world of American football. Even LeBron James was hyped after Colorado's win over Nebraska.

Colorado led 13-0 at half time then later broke the game wide open with a strong second half effort to give Sanders his first win at Folsom Field in Boulder. Starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion, had a strong outing, throwing for 393 yards and two touchdowns.

Check out this absolute bullet pass he threw to wide receiver Xavier Weaver for a 12-yarder in the third period that gave the Buffs a 20-7 lead. Weaver ended his afternoon with 10 passes for 170 yards.

Xavier Weaver HAS ARRIVED 😤 He scores on a 12-yard TD after grabbing a 41-yarder earlier in the drive. (via @CFBONFOX)

pic.twitter.com/T2sjhmdmWn — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 9, 2023

Sanders, who had four TD's in the season-opener versus TCU, also had a rushing touchdown on Saturday. Of course, the second-generation star busted out his father's signature dance celebration after scoring their final drive of the game.

Wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson tallied two touchdowns for Colorado — one in the second quarter and another in the fourth period.

Before dominating Nebraksa, the Buffaloes pulled off an upset over No. 17 TCU with a 45-42 win.