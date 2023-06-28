The idea that the Los Angeles Clippers could trade Paul George to the New York Knicks during the 2023 NBA offseason seems to be within the realm of possibility. Amid rumors that the Clippers might entertain a George trade, the Knicks made contact with Los Angeles about the superstar. Although trade talks probably didn't get very far, a deal sending Paul George to New York might actually be in the best interest of both teams.

There have been many theories regarding what such a trade would look like. ESPN proposed a Clippers-Knicks blockbuster trade. The cost for George included RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes and Evan Fournier. The Knicks' 2024 first-round pick (unprotected), the Dallas Mavericks' 2024 first-round pick (top-10 protected) and a 2025 first-round swap (top-five protected) were also part of the trade proposal.

Would either team consider such a deal? Let's grade this hypothetical Knicks' trade for George.

Knicks' Paul George Trade Grade

George's health makes any trade for him a risky proposition. The Clippers' star missed Los Angeles' entire 2023 playoff run and the final 2022 Play-In Tournament game. George's 56 games during the 2022-2023 season were a season-high for his four-year stint in Los Angeles. There's also the issue of his impending free agency. The Knicks are reportedly wary of trading for the 33-year-old and giving him a four-year max contract extension this offseason, which George could be seeking.

The Knicks would be unwise to give up a haul for picks for George. This trade proposal still leaves New York with six future first-rounders that it can trade. Barrett doesn't appear to be on an All-Star trajectory. Grimes is a young, replaceable starter. Fournier is simply salary filler.

If George can largely remain healthy for the 2023-2024 season, this trade would make the Knicks legitimate contenders to win the Eastern Conference. He's exactly the kind of player that New York needs to put it over the top. Julius Randle's playoff shortcomings prevent him from being that kind of star. Jalen Brunson has proven to be a terrific postseason performer. He's too small and not quite good enough to be the best player on a championship team. George showed in the 2021 playoffs that he has what it takes to be the No. 1 option on an NBA Finals team. He would also give New York some much-needed help on defense to improve the league's 19th-ranked unit.

The biggest problem with this trade from a Knicks' perspective is that New York should offer Randle in Barrett's place. Given the way they've played with Randle off the floor, both Barrett and Obi Toppin could take steps forward if the Knicks trade their lone All-NBA player. There's enough evidence to suggest that Randle won't help New York's pursuit of a title once the team reaches the postseason.

The chance to acquire George without giving up a haul of picks is a worthwhile risk the Knicks would have to seriously consider. Substituting Randle for Barrett as the centerpiece of a deal could make it a no-brainer

Grade: B

Clippers' Paul George Trade Grade

A George trade offer should be accompanied by another question: what are the Clippers doing with Kawhi Leonard? If Los Angeles is going to keep Leonard, any George trade should include the Clippers getting an All-Star—like Randle—in return. If the trade package is centered around young players and draft picks—like ESPN's proposal—it only makes sense if it's followed up with a Leonard trade and a full tear-down of the Clippers' roster.

Swapping Barrett for George takes the Clippers out of title contention. Unless Barrett is going to take some unforeseen leap next season, Los Angeles can't compete with the Denver Nuggets in a playoff series. They wouldn't be on the level of the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns or Golden State Warriors, either.

It sounds like ESPN's hypothetical trade includes Leonard staying in LA. The explanation touts that it would give Los Angeles “financial flexibility and draft capital to remain a playoff team in the Western Conference.” Is that what the Clippers are shooting for? What happened to winning the first title in franchise history?

George is often hurt, but his pairing with Leonard at least gives the Clippers a chance to reach the 2024 NBA Finals. It's an unlikely but best-case scenario. The best-case scenario following ESPN's trade offer is probably a second-round exit for Los Angeles. Couple that with the decision to either let Leonard walk in 2024 free agency or give him a long-term contract that the team would likely regret.

Trading George for some nice young players and a couple of late first-round picks is a half-measure that the Clippers should not explore.

Grade: C-