Paul George may have struggled in his last game before the All-Star break, but he didn’t let that stop him from enjoying some much-needed time away. The Philadelphia 76ers star put up just two points in a loss to the Brooklyn Nets, tying his season-low, yet he and his wife, Daniela Rajic, wasted no time jetting off to St. Barth for a tropical getaway, per The NYPost.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rajic, known for sharing glimpses of her lavish lifestyle, posted steamy vacation photos that caught the attention of Sixers fans. Some were less than pleased, suggesting that George shouldn’t be relaxing after such a poor performance. Despite the criticism, Daniela doubled down, sharing more snapshots, including a stunning clip of herself in a cream-colored bikini and a cozy dinner moment with her husband. One photo even captured two daybeds by the ocean, setting the tone for their peaceful retreat.

The timing of the vacation seemed to sting Sixers fans even more, as the team headed into the break with a disappointing 20-34 record—far from the title-contending expectations many had at the start of the season. Still, taking a mental reset might be just what George needs to bounce back from one of the worst offensive showings of his career.

A Power Couple Built on Family and Business

Paul George and Daniela Rajic have been together since 2013, building a family and a brand along the way. After welcoming two daughters, Olivia and Natasha, they added a son, Paul, in October 2021, before tying the knot in June 2022. While George dominates on the court, Rajic has carved her own path as an entrepreneur, launching the swimwear line Nude Swim. With more than 225,000 Instagram followers, she frequently shares glimpses of her life, from game-day looks to luxurious vacations.

George, who signed a $212 million contract with the Sixers after leaving the Clippers, has spoken openly about the role his family plays in his happiness. In a past interview, he emphasized how much being a husband and father has shaped him.

“I’m happy,” George said. “I feel complete. I feel wholesome. I feel like I’m in control of my life and what’s going on. I’m in control of how I want my kids to be. I’m in control of who I am as a father and as a husband. I mean, life is just beautiful for me.”

That sense of peace and balance might be exactly what George needs as the Sixers prepare to take on the Boston Celtics on Feb. 20, hoping to turn their season around.