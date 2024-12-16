During his recent stops in Manchester, England, on the Got Back Tour, Paul McCartney surprised his fans by playing the Christmas song “Wonderful Christmastime” for the first time since 2018.

He performed the song during his shows on December 14 and 15 in Manchester. The song was played in between two of his signature hits, “Band on the Run” and “Get Back.”

In addition to his band, McCartney and his band were joined by a children's choir. A Christmas tree was put on the video board behind him as he sang.

McCartney playing “Wonderful Christmastime” is like Bruce Springsteen recently breaking out “Santa Claus is Comin' to Town.” If they are on tour during the Christmas season, you best expect them to break out their famous holiday songs.

Paul McCartney's famous Christmas song

“Wonderful Christmastime” is the Christmas song McCartney is most associated with. The song was recorded during the recording sessions for McCartney II and was released as a single on November 16, 1979.

It came out during the same year as McCartney's final album with Wings, Back to the Egg. The Christmas song ushered in a new era for the former Beatles star. Since its release, McCartney has put it on later re-releases of Back to the Egg and McCartney II.

Throughout his touring career, he has played the song 16 times. The first instance of him performing it during a concert came on December 16, 2009. It has since become a rarity that comes out around Christmas.

The Got Back Tour

Currently, Paul McCartney is winding down the 2024 Got Back Tour. He only has two shows remaining on the 2024 itinerary in London, England, at the O2 Arena.

That will seemingly bring an end to the tour after 59 shows across seven legs. The tour has slowly built its itinerary over the last three years.

It started on April 28, 2022, in Spokane, Washington. The Got Back Tour was McCartney's first since before the COVID-19 pandemic. His Freshen Up Tour ran from September 17, 2018, to July 13, 2019.

After the initial North America leg and Glastonbury Festival set, McCartney resumed the tour in 2023. He visited Australia, Mexico, and Brazil during that stretch.

He has had a heavier schedule in 2024, playing 23 shows across several countries. McCartney is in the home stretch, which includes his first shows in Europe since the Freshen Up Tour.

During each show, McCartney plays songs from his entire career, including his solo career, the Beatles and Wings. He is joined by his backing band since 2002. Rusty Anderson, Brian Ray, Paul “Wix” Wickens, and Abe Laboriel Jr. support him on the tour.