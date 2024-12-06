When the Got Back Tour is in France, Paul McCartney has to include the Beatles classic, “Michelle” in the setlist. That is what he did when resuming his 2024 leg of Got Back Tour shows in Nanterre, France.

During his shows on December 4 and 5, McCartney played “Michelle” for the first time in six years. He played it in between “Love Me Do” and “Dance Tonight.”

The last time he played the song was also in Nanterre. McCartney's November 28, 2018, show on the Freshen Up Tour was the last time he played it.

“Michelle” is a song from the Beatles' 1965 album, Rubber Soul. The love song features lyrics that are sung in French. Every couple of verses, McCartney sings, “Michelle ma belle / Sont les mots qui vont tres bien ensemble / Tres bien ensemble.”

It is one of the Beatles' biggest songs. “Michelle” won a Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 1967. Throughout his solo career, McCartney has played it 176 times. The first performance came on November 20, 1992, while playing in Harlesden, England.

Paul McCartney's Got Back Tour 2024 stop in France

McCartney just kicked off the final leg of the announced Got Back Tour shows. He is playing the first shows in Europe since 2018. After wrapping up in France, he will head to Madrid, Spain; Manchester, England; and London, England.

The tour is set to conclude after 59 shows on December 19, 2024. It started on April 28, 2022, with a show in Spokane, Washington. He first played shows across North America before headlining the 2022 Glastonbury Festival.

In 2023, McCartney took the tour to Australia, Mexico, and Brazil. His 2024 run of shows took him to Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Mexico before the European leg.

Paul McCartney's Got Back Tour show in Nanterre, France setlist

Below is the full setlist for McCartney's recent Got Back Tour show in Nanterre, France, on December 5. He performed two shows in the city; the only major setlist change was the opening song (“A Hard Day's Night” on December 4 and “Can't Buy Me Love” on December 5).

“A Hard Day's Night”

“Junior's Farm”

“Letting Go”

“Drive My Car”

“Got to Get You Into My Life”

“Come On to Me”

“Let Me Roll It”

“Getting Better”

“Let ‘Em In”

“My Valentine”

“Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five”

“Maybe I'm Amazed”

“I've Just Seen a Face”

“In Spite of All the Danger”

“Love Me Do”

“Michelle”

“Dance Tonight”

“Blackbird”

“Here Today”

“Now and Then”

“Lady Madonna”

“Jet”

“Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!”

“Something”

“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”

“Band on the Run”

“Get Back”

“Let It Be”

“Live and Let Die”

“Hey Jude”

Encore