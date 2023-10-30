For a Paul McCartney tour, the “Got Back” tour has had some surprises. He first surprised fans by playing a Beatles deep cut (“She's a Woman”) and now plays a hit off his solo album, McCartney II.

“Coming Up”

Paul McCartney 'Got Back' tour, Australia

During his latest “Got Back” tour gig, McCartney swapped out “Come On to Me” with “Coming Up.” This was the first public performance of the song since 2011, per setlist.fm.

For those that buy VIP tickets to McCartney's gigs, they have heard “Coming Up” since 2011. He and his band would play the hit for the soundcheck audience, but ultimately wouldn't play it during the actual gigs. From the 80s-early 2000s, McCartney would play the song. In recent years, it's become a rarity/soundcheck exclusive.

To be fair, “Coming Up” is a hard song to sing. McCartney, 81, doesn't have the voice he once did. He still can sing, and this performance of “Coming Up” is extremely impressive for a man of his age.

After the Beatles, Macca took no time off. He went right into the studio and made the self-titled album, McCartney. He also formed another band, Wings, and made seven albums with them from 1971-79.

The self-titled McCartney album would spawn two sequels, McCartney II and McCartney III. Between the first two, he made an album with his wife, Linda McCartney, Ram. “Coming Up” was the lead single off of McCartney II and introduced a new, unique sound for Macca. Synthesizers and a sped-up vocals dominated the song.

Paul McCartney is currently embarking on another leg of the “Got Back” tour. After touring North America last year, McCartney and his band are visiting Australia, Mexico, and Brazil.