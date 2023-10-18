During the first gig on Paul McCartney's 2023 leg of the “Got Back” tour, he played a surprise Beatles deep cut.

“She's a Woman”

In a surprise, McCartney and his band played “She's a Woman.” He played it between one of his Wings songs, “Letting Go,” and another Beatles tune, “Got To Get You Into My Life.” This song hasn't been performed by McCartney since 2004 according to Setlist.fm.

“She's a Woman” was a non-album single released by The Beatles in 1964 as a B-side to “I Feel Fine.” In North America, the song also appeared on the album, Beatles '65. The track has also appeared on some compilation albums as well.

The rest of the set was pretty standard stuff. McCartney made his way through Beatles, Wings, and solo hits over the span of three hours. This includes songs like “Maybe I'm Amazed,” “Let Me Roll It,” “Band on the Run,” and “Hey Jude.”

The “Got Back” tour

Paul McCartney had initially embarked on the “Got Back” tour — his first post-pandemic — in 2022. He played 13 dates across the United States before headlining the Glastonbury music festival. That marked his 500th performance with his current touring band, who have been with the Beatle since 2002.

Earlier this year, McCartney stunned everyone by announcing another leg of the tour. 2023's extension of the “Got Back” tour will see McCartney travel to Australia, Mexico, and Brazil through December 16.

A legend in his own right, McCartney has become an icon after The Beatles breakup. With dozens of albums and hits under his belt, McCartney has shown no signs of slowing down at the age of 81.

