After over a year off, Paul McCartney will be on the run very soon.

It seems that McCartney will be doing another leg of his “Got Back” tour in Australia this fall. Six tour dates have been announced that will see McCartney and his touring band — made up of Rusty Anderson, Brian Ray, Paul “Wix” Wickens, and Abe Laboriel Jr. — travel to Adelaide, Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, and Gold Coast.

This is likely a huge sigh of relief for fans of McCartney. He hasn't toured Australia since the tail-end of his “One on One' tour in 2017. Plus, the “Got Back” tour — his first since the pandemic — only consisted of 13 dates (all of which were in America). That said, he did headline Glastonbury in 2022.

Since the end of last year's “Got Back” dates and Glastonbury show, McCartney has remained quiet. He did perform at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, playing a couple of Beatles tunes — “Oh! Darling” and “Helter Skelter.” Coming up (no pun intended), McCartney will release a paperback edition of his book, The Lyrics, which includes a few new song entries.

Paul McCartney is one of the most iconic musical artists ever. Since the Beatles breakup, McCartney has released a ton of hits. This includes his solo work including “Maybe I'm Amazed” and his Wings work. The “Band on the Run” singer has been a touring warhorse since he picked it up in 1989 (he took a decade-long break after Wings disbanded in '79). His current touring band, which has been with him since his 2002 “Driving World” tour, celebrated 500 shows together at Glastonbury. The upcoming tour's stop in Adelaide will mark their 501st show.

The “Got Back” tour is set to begin on October 18 in Adelaide. For more information, check out the official announcement.