At long last, Paul McCartney has started his 2024 leg of the Got Back Tour, officially debuting a new Beatles song in the setlist.

On October 1, 2024, McCartney and his band performed a show at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. Most of the setlist looked similar to the former Beatles star's previous shows, but there were some tweaks.

The biggest being the official live debut of “Now and Then,” the “last” Beatles song, which was released in November 2023. He performed it at a public rehearsal, but this is its official live debut since it was played at a real concert. It was played after his tribute to John Lennon, “Here Today,” and before two other piano-led songs, “New” and “Lady Madonna.”

He also continued playing “She's a Woman,” a Beatles song that McCartney began playing on the 2023 leg of the tour. It is a B-side to a non-album single—”I Feel Fine”—from the Fab Four. McCartney also continued playing “Jet” after being introduced to the tour in 2022.

Otherwise, the setlist remained similar to Macca's other shows. Setlist staples like “Maybe I'm Amazed” and “Band on the Run” were played.

“A Hard Day's Night” opened the show. He primarily used it as a set opener from 2016-19 before dropping it for “Can't Buy Me Love” in 2022 when the Got Back Tour began. Starting in some of the 2023 shows, they pivoted back to “A Hard Day's Night.”

Setlist cuts

Another notable omission is “Fuh You” from Egypt Station. The song was played 72 times since it came out in 2018. It was performed at just 12 of the 18 2023 shows, so it appears to be phased out.

With 22 shows remaining on the itinerary, expect more setlist changes. Songs like “Love Me Do” could rotate with other Beatles songs like “From Me to You.” “New” could be swapped with “Queenie Eye.”

He also cut two songs from the Beatles' Abbey Road, “You Never Give Me Your Money” and “She Came In Through the Bathroom Window.”

The two songs were played throughout the 2022 and 2023 tour legs. However, McCartney has seemingly dropped the two songs, which are a part of the famed “Abbey Road medley.”

Paul McCartney 2024 Got Back Tour premiere show setlist

Below is the full setlist from Paul McCartney's first 2024 Got Back Tour show.

“A Hard Day's Night”

“Junior's Farm”

“Letting Go”

“She's a Woman”

“Got to Get You Into My Life”

“Come On to Me”

“Let Me Roll It”

“Getting Better”

“Let ‘Em In”

“My Valentine”

“Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five”

“Maybe I'm Amazed”

“I've Just Seen a Face”

“In Spite of All the Danger”

“Love Me Do”

“Dance Tonight”

“Blackbird”

“Here Today”

“Now and Then”

“New”

“Lady Madonna”

“Jet”

“Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!”

“Something”

“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”

“Band on the Run”

“Get Back”

“Let It Be”

“Live and Let Die”

“Hey Jude”

Encore

“I've Got a Feeling”

“Birthday”

“Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)”

“Helter Skelter”

“Golden Slumbers”

“Carry That Wegiht”

“The End”

What is the Got Back Tour?

The Got Back Tour is the latest solo tour from McCartney. The tour started in April 2022 with a North American leg that started in Spokane, Washington.

This culminated in a headlining set at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival. He then resumed the tour in 2023 with shows in Australia, Mexico, and Brazil.

In 2024, McCartney will bring the tour to Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Columbia, Costa Rica, and Mexico. He will also return to Europe for shows in France, Spain, and England. The Got Back Tour will conclude with two shows at the O2 Arena in London, England.